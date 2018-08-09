New tractor sales get a July boost in the UK

The latest figures from the AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association) show that 1,347 new (agricultural) tractors were registered in the UK in July of this year.

That’s 23.5% higher than the figure for July of last year (2017).

It brings the year-to-date tally for the UK (January-to-July inclusive) up to 7,876 units. That’s up 8.9% compared with the same period of 2017.

Commenting on the figures, the AEA said: “The strong growth in new registrations of agricultural tractors (over 50hp) in the UK showed no sign of ending in July.

“The number of machines registered during the month was up 23% on July 2017 – the highest percentage growth of the year to date.

“This brought registrations for the year so far to 7,876 units. That’s over 600 (9%) more than in the first seven months of last year. Furthermore, registrations over the 12 months ending in July were the highest for any 12-month period since the period from October 2013 to September 2014.”

Recent brand-by-brand-figures

Meanwhile, earlier this year (in February) the AEA issued brand-by-brand data for new tractor sales during the whole of 2016. Bear in mind that such data is officially released after a one-year delay; that means figures for 2017 will be published in early 2019.

The total number of tractors registered for road use in the UK during 2016 was 12,025, including both agricultural tractors (over 50hp) and compact tractors (50hp and below).

The market leader was John Deere (3,350 units or 27.9%).

The next biggest grouping was CNH (3,117 units or 25.9%). Of this, New Holland accounted for 2,110 units (17.5%). Case IH sold 1,007 units (8.4%).

The third largest entity was AGCO (2,705 units or 22.5%). Of this, Massey Ferguson accounted for 1,391 units (11.6%). Fendt sold 837 units (7%), while Valtra accounted for 434 units (3.6%). Challenger notched up 43 unit sales (0.4%).

These three large entities were followed by Kubota (7.1%), Claas (5.5%) and Same Deutz-Fahr (2.8%).

Agri Argo (1.9%), comprising McCormick (1.2%) and Landini (0.7%), was next in line.

At the lower reaches were JCB (1.6%), Zetor (1.3%) and ‘others’ (3.5%).