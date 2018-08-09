‘Rebel red’: UK agri diesel found in car…in Cork

Gardai in west Cork had a busy day yesterday (Wednesday, August 8) stopping vehicles in a number of locations for various offences including incorrect straps on a trailer drawing hay, and a car using ‘red’ agricultural diesel.

In a joint operation with officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and members of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Gardai also stopped vehicles for defective tyres and other safety concerns.

One of the more noteworthy finds of the day was a car using “red diesel” – UK agricultural diesel the equivalent to Irish “green diesel”; meant solely for agricultural use.

In another case, one tractor driver drawing a trailer of hay bales was stopped due to using the wrong restraints on the trailer.

While proper straps were used for the most part, some straps were not in working order – and a rope was substituted in for one restraint, which was deemed unsuitable.

Posted on social media, Cork Gardai reported: “Bandon Road Policing Unit – assisted by Road Safety Authority, Customs and Department of Agriculture – conducted check points in various locations around Cork west.