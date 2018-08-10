Expectations surpassed at Tullow Sheep Breeders’ sale

Farmers flocked to Tullow, Co. Carlow, for the 31st annual Tullow Sheep Breeders’ Association show and sale on Wednesday.

Over 2,600 sheep were entered on the day – 1,230 ewe lambs and 1,450 hogget ewes – and the sale exceeded all expectations.

A very lively trade for both ewe lambs and hogget ewes was witnessed throughout the day. In the ewe lamb ring, under the guidance of auctioneer Jim Bush, the trade opened up to a good, honest, steady trade.

Well-presented Suffolk/Cheviot cross ewe lambs, weighing upwards of 45kg, sold from €125 up to €145. Some exceptional prices of up to €167 were also realised.

Lighter ewe lambs (>40kg) sold for €110-135 and very strong demand was witnessed for those falling into the 43-48kg category. However, the lighter lambs may have been a little easier – about €3-4/head easier – than last year’s sale, but they still sold for €95 and up.

