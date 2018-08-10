Claas ‘rolls’ out stronger Rollant; see what’s beefed up

The latest Rollant 540 fixed-chamber round baler from Claas comes with new rollers and a stronger chassis, with the choice of net or film binding.

The Rollant 540 makes bales with a diameter of 1.25m and a width of 1.22m. The baling chamber is formed by 16 rollers (with a serrated profile), made from 4mm-thick steel plate.

Bearing and power transmission functions are performed via “specially hardened” 50mm-diameter lateral axle stubs on the input drive side. They are flange-mounted on the roller body and can be individually replaced if necessary.

The tailgate closing rams are arranged horizontally at the sides. This, claims Claas, results in “high baling pressures”. The new design is also said to reduce the pressure exerted on the tailgate and ram bearing structures.

For maximum bale density, forces of up to 180 bar can be applied to the rams.

To further boost bale density, the Rollant 540 can also be supplied with the MPS II system (as an option). With MPS, a segment bearing three of the baling rollers pivots into the chamber (for additional bale compression and early bale rotation).

Chain lubrication

The baling rollers are driven solely from the left-hand side of the machine. Each roller has direct drive, resulting in “uniform force distribution with a lower power requirement”.

The rotor and main drive have 1.25in drive-chains; the tailgate rollers are driven with a 1in chain. The chains have “strengthened side sections” according to the ASA standard and new double-row roller bearings – apparently made from high-strength steel.

The chains are lubricated via an eccentric pump, with oil supply from a 6.3L storage tank. All the lubricating nipples of the MPS and tailgate are combined on the right-hand side. A central lubrication option is also available.

The lubrication interval can be set on the control terminal.

2.1m pick-up

The 2.1m-wide pick-up can be optionally equipped with a double flattening roller.

The optional chopping mechanism has 15 knives, with a theoretical chop-length of 70mm. The knives can be swung in from the cab and have individual protection against damage from foreign objects.

When a blockage occurs, the cutting chamber can be lowered with a command from the control terminal.

Net or film binding

In the Rollant 540, the user has a choice between net and film binding. Changing the mode is a tool-free operation – performed by adjusting the side screws of the guide roller.

A ramp on the right side of the machine is designed to simplify the task of loading the binding/tying system.

A replacement roll – either film or net – can also be carried.