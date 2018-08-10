Tractor driver found to be using ‘incorrect straps’ while transporting bales

A tractor driver was found to be using “incorrect straps” while transporting bales in west Cork recently.

At first glance, the bales on the low-loader look to be sufficiently strapped down.

However, when the tractor and trailer passed through a recent checkpoint – organised by the Bandon Road Policing Unit – it was discovered that some of the straps had previously snapped.

The straps had then been retied and reused. A rope had also been used in place of a strap in one instance.

It is unknown whether the tractor driver was reprimanded for using “incorrect straps” while transporting the bales.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), customs officials and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine also assisted at the checkpoints – which were conducted in various locations.

The RSA insists that all loads must be secured, even if the vehicle is only travelling a short distance or at low speeds.

Operators or drivers should employ a load restraint method suitable to the load being carried, it added.