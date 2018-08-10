Pork products recalled due to ‘unapproved facility’
All smoked pork products bearing a Real Meats or Duhallow Organic Label are being recalled, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).
The smoked pork products were processed in an unapproved facility, which was not subject to official inspections, the FSAI said in a statement.
The company involved in the recall is The Real Meat Co-Operative, which is based in Newtownshandrum, Co. Cork. The firm specialises in oganic Dexter beef, according to its website.
The recall affects all batch codes and all best-before dates, the FSAI added.
Food product recalls
This follows on from two food products recalled last week by companies as a precaution for potential health and safety hazards.
The companies making the recalls are Newbridge Meats and Lidl for sausages and canned tomatoes respectively.
Newbridge Meats is initiating a recall of a batch of sausage products with batch code S033018 due to the presence of Salmonella.
This may make the implicated batches unsafe to handle and consume.
Consumers who have bought the implicated batches should dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase, the company says.
Meanwhile, Lidl recalled its ‘Freshona Chopped Tomatoes with Basil’ due to the possible presence of small pieces of plastic.
The product was sold in Lidl stores in Ireland. Lidl recalled the implicated batch and put on display a point-of-sale recall notice.