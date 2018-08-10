Pork products recalled due to ‘unapproved facility’

All smoked pork products bearing a Real Meats or Duhallow Organic Label are being recalled, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

The smoked pork products were processed in an unapproved facility, which was not subject to official inspections, the FSAI said in a statement.

Affected products include: Real Meat Organic Pork Dry Cure Collar Bacon Smoked; Real Meat Organic Pork Dry Cure Streaky Rashers Smoked; and Duhallow Organic Traditional Breed Pork Shoulder Joint.

The company involved in the recall is The Real Meat Co-Operative, which is based in Newtownshandrum, Co. Cork. The firm specialises in oganic Dexter beef, according to its website.

The recall affects all batch codes and all best-before dates, the FSAI added.

Food product recalls

This follows on from two food products recalled last week by companies as a precaution for potential health and safety hazards.

The companies making the recalls are Newbridge Meats and Lidl for sausages and canned tomatoes respectively.

Newbridge Meats is initiating a recall of a batch of sausage products with batch code S033018 due to the presence of Salmonella.

This may make the implicated batches unsafe to handle and consume.

Consumers who have bought the implicated batches should dispose of the product or return to the place of purchase, the company says.

The products in question refer to Newbridge Meats: Fresh Sausage Meat (1lb packets); Fresh Sausage Size 16; Fresh Pork and Leek Sausage; Fresh Cocktail Sausage; Fresh Cumberland Sausage; Fresh Sausage Size 12; Fresh Sausage Loose; and Fresh Sausage Size 8 packets.

Meanwhile, Lidl recalled its ‘Freshona Chopped Tomatoes with Basil’ due to the possible presence of small pieces of plastic.