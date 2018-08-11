Pics: Over 60 Herefords on display at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show

There were in excess of 60 Hereford cattle on display at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show in the Nenagh Showgrounds.

The show, which took place on bank holiday Monday, August 6, is said to have been a major Hereford event for many years now. Organisers have said it was the biggest turnout of Herefords at a summer show so far this year.

According to the Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS), there was “outstanding talent on display in all of the classes, especially in the young bull and heifer championships”. The judge on the day was Glenn Jacob who owns Dunsinane Herefords.

Advertisement

The Dudleys enjoyed a successful day’s work as they headed home with the sash for Champion, Reserve Champion and Bull Calf Champion along with some pretty impressive silverware.

Reserve Champion Bull Calf went to John Johnston’s Farney Osmondo, an impressive 10-month-old bull sired by Gageboro Morgan.