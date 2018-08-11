Pics: Over 60 Herefords on display at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show

Pics: Over 60 Herefords on display at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show
Winners of the Junior Young Handler class: R-L: Judge Shane O’Brien; first-place winner Liam O’Dwyer; second-placed winner John O’Dwyer; and third-place winner John Angland. IHBS president Martin Murphy and his grandson are pictured in the centre

There were in excess of 60 Hereford cattle on display at the North Tipperary Agricultural Show in the Nenagh Showgrounds.

The show, which took place on bank holiday Monday, August 6, is said to have been a major Hereford event for many years now. Organisers have said it was the biggest turnout of Herefords at a summer show so far this year.

Champion: David Sheehan (Irish Shows Association) and IHBS president Martin Murphy presenting the Murphy Cup to Edward Dudley for his Hereford Champion ‘Kilsunn Lass Lily’
Reserve Champion: Susan Dudley with her Reserve Champion ‘Kilsunny Lass Nectar’ pictured with Glenn Jacob (judge); David Sheehan (Irish Shows Association); and IHBS president Martin Murphy

According to the Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS), there was “outstanding talent on display in all of the classes, especially in the young bull and heifer championships”. The judge on the day was Glenn Jacob who owns Dunsinane Herefords.

Bull Calf Champion: Kilsunny Ozzy with Edward Dudley; Glenn Jacob (judge); and IHBS president Martin Murphy
Bull Calf Reserve Champion: Farney Osmondo with owner John Johnston and Kaci O’Rourke receiving the Ned Gleeson Memorial Cup from the IHBS vice-president
It was yet another championship for Tom Brennan’s ‘Balleen Pride’
Reserve Heifer Calf Champion ‘Glosterbegpoll 1 Sheeba’ with owner Davina Lewis and judge Glenn Jacob
Judge Shane O’Brien beside Glen Lewis (second-placed winner), Martin Murphy (IHBS president) and Daniel Farrell (first-place winner) in the senior section of the young handlers

The Dudleys enjoyed a successful day’s work as they headed home with the sash for Champion, Reserve Champion and Bull Calf Champion along with some pretty impressive silverware.

Reserve Champion Bull Calf went to John Johnston’s Farney Osmondo, an impressive 10-month-old bull sired by Gageboro Morgan.

The society concluded by expressing its thanks to the IHBS vice-president and Nenagh Show livestock representative, Henry Dudley, who deserves “recognition for the huge amount of time he has given freely down through the years, ensuring the success of the show”.

Irish Hereford Breed Society Nenagh
Loading Next Story