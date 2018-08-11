CAFRE’s solution to the exam season woes

For many younger readers, exam result season looms but the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has made a “moo-ve” to quieten your fears.

CAFRE offers a range of courses across all areas of the sector including: Horticulture; equine; food; floristry; as well as land-based engineering and veterinary nursing.

All courses are available on either full-time, part-time or through work-based programmes and apprenticeships.

Career advice

To coincide with the release of nationwide exam results, the enterprise is hosting career advice events at each of its three campus locations at:

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh;

Greenmount, Co. Antrim;

Cookstown, Co.Tyrone.

No matter what the outcome, the college and its advisors are there for support. The open days will take place across all three campus locations on Thursday, August 23 at 7:00pm.

Available courses

Each campus specialises in their own unique area of the agricultural sector with specialist facilities to match.

The Enniskillen campus will draw the attention of all horse enthusiasts as it offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland.

For courses in horticulture, floristry, land-based engineering, veterinary nursing and agriculture, the Antrim based enterprise offers the greatest choice.

While the Cookstown campus provides courses in food technology, food business management, food design and nutrition with postgraduate courses in business for agri-food and rural enterprise.

Practice makes perfect

The college says it aims to ensure each student has been offered the vital skills needed to prepare them for a successful career in their chosen industry.

Emphasis will be placed on practical teaching mechanisms in order to maximise the usage and potential of the “excellent” teaching and up-to-date facilities available at each campus.

For more information on the courses available online or via phone on: 0800-028-4291.