Pics: Machinery polished and ready for Tullamore Show

AgriLand was on-site today amidst ongoing preparations for tomorrow’s (Sunday, August 12) Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.

In this report, we bring you a plethora of pictures snapped at the machinery trade stands.

Many of the big global brands are represented by dealers; many local brands/manufacturers are present too.

This gallery (below) comprises a selection of photographs taken today – highlighting what awaits visitors at tomorrow’s exhibition.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

The organisers claim that it is Ireland’s “largest one-day show, averaging 60,000 visitors in recent years, with 700 trade stands”.

They’ve released a site map, showing the locations of the various exhibition and activity areas.

Below is a JPEG image (of the map); simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version. Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to decipher all of the finer details). Tullamore Show 2018 site map

It, like other years, will be a sizeable event; it’s spread over a 250ac site (including space for 20,000 or so cars to park).

The site will apparently be home to over 2,000 live animals; the prize fund amounts to €175,000.

A full list of exhibitors is available by clicking on this link. To see a guide to what’s on during the day click here.

Traffic plan

The venue for the show is Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore (Co. Offaly). It’s on the outskirts of Tullamore on the N52 (Tullamore to Birr Road) – approximately 7km from Tullamore town.

Only exhibitors, judges, stewards and people with special passes will be allowed access to the showgrounds. All vehicle windscreen stickers should be clearly displayed, so as to avoid delaying the traffic flow.

North/north-east traffic (Kilbeggan, N52, N80, etc) will be diverted via the Tullamore by-pass to the Birr Road. This traffic will access the Green Car Park .

