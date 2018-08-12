AgriNet Grass software being used by New Zealand’s biggest dairy farm business

For over a year now, AgriNet Grass has been used on all farms managed by Dairy Holdings Limited – New Zealand’s biggest dairy farm business.

Dairy Holdings farm over 50,000 cows – and their replacements – on 80 farms across the South Island of New Zealand.

The discussion group function within AgriNet Grass has been a big part of the solution, since it allows for benchmarking and remote supervision of individual farms. Ease of use is also a key drawing point for the New Zealand business.

Commenting on the uptake of AgriNet Grass in New Zealand, AgriNet’s Barry Lynch explained that the grassland logic is the same in all countries.

Advertisement

“AgriNet is currently adding new functions to the AgriNet Grass software and learned a lot from talking to clients during a recent visit to Fieldays agricultural show in Hamilton, New Zealand.”

This November, AgriNet will also help sponsor the first Pasture Summit. The Pasture Summit was established in 2017 by a group of progressive and committed dairy farm business owners and dairy sector experts from across New Zealand and Ireland.

In November 2018, the Pasture Summit Conferences will be held in both the North Island (Hamilton) and South Island (Ashburton) of New Zealand.