Anticipation building for 55th Borris Ewe Breeders’ show and sale

Renowned for their mothering abilities, the Borris ewe has formed the backbone of many Irish sheep flocks down through the generations.

Bred in the foothills of Co. Carlow, and its surrounds, the speckled-faced sheep – a cross of a Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe – is seen by many as the ideal ewe.

A combination of Suffolk and Cheviot genetics gives the Borris ewe, and her progeny, extra growth, shape and prolificacy. When crossed with a terminal ram, such as a Texel, Charollais or even Suffolk, she’ll produce an ideal factory or butcher lamb carcass.

This year, the Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association celebrates its 55th annual sale, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 16, at Borris Mart, Co. Carlow.

The sale will showcase Borris hogget ewes and ewe lambs. The sale of ewe lambs will start at 10:30am and hogget ewes will commence at 12:30pm. To avoid disappointment, buyers are asked to arrive early.