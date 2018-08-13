‘Keeping You Safe’ to issue 40,000 wristbands at ‘Ploughing’

The FBD: Keeping You Safe child safety wristband initiative will once again be an important feature at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has announced.

This comes about following its tremendous success in previous years, the organisation has said.

Such is the high level of demand that this year there will be 40,000 wristbands issued, an amount that has more than quadrupled since the concept’s inception in 2015, the NPA said.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh and FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon recently launched this enterprise out on the site of this year’s ‘Ploughing’ taking place from September 18 to 20 in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Commenting on the initiative, FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon said: “Protecting the future of Irish agriculture is very near to our hearts in FBD Insurance. So once again, we are delighted to continue this fantastic safety initiative protecting our children at the largest event in the farming calendar.

Everyone should enjoy themselves at the National Ploughing Championships and when children wear these wristbands, parents can be a little more relaxed about their whereabouts.

“We hope all young visitors will wear FBD wristbands and have a great safe and fun day at Ploughing 2018.”

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh also spoke, adding: “We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again on this safety initiative as all can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they wander away in the large crowds that attend the championships – as the 2017 event was attended by a record-breaking 291,500 visitors.

These wristbands give reassurance and great peace of mind to all attending the event and add immensely to visitor experience.

There will be a number of attractions for children at this year’s ‘Ploughing’, organisers have promised.

These include: a playground; a baby changing area; pony games; over 1,000 animals; live entertainment; junior baking competitions; a fun fair; the inaugural Horse Sport Ireland Young Handler Competition; sporting heroes; and sweet and toy stands, among others.