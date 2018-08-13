12 tractors stolen from outbuildings in Co. Down…in one heist

Detectives in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses following the theft of 12 tractors from a property on the Killynure Road, Carryduff, Co. Down.

Chief inspector Jonathan Wilson explained: “The theft was reported to police just after 5:00pm on Thursday, August 9. Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced into a number of outbuildings.

Among the items stolen were 12 vintage tractors, a low-loader trailer and a power washer.

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), 10 of the tractors – which are all of “great sentimental value” – are Massey Fergusons. Two of these tractors have cabs.

Two other vintage tractors – a Nuffield Universal (orange in colour) and a (blue) Fordson Dexta – were also taken.

makes, models and chassis numbers of the tractors stolen are: Massey Ferguson 148 DSM292L;

Massey Ferguson 135MP BIW4461;

Massey Ferguson 35 IG4497;

Massey Ferguson 165 KSB879H;

Massey Ferguson 135 (X2) FGZ5014 and GFR579N;

Massey Ferguson 20E FGZ2219;

Massey Ferguson 230 FIW2836;

Massey Ferguson 35X GGZ3215;

Massey Ferguson 240 GGZ2065;

Nuffield Universal ASH98;

Fordson Dexta 1110BZ. Theandof the tractors stolen are:

It is believed by the PSNI that the machinery was stolen sometime between 10:00am on Wednesday, August 8, and 4:30pm on Thursday, August 9.

The PSNI is keen to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances or anyone who has any information that could help its investigation into this incident.

It is also keen to speak to anyone who saw any unusual activity on the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesday or Thursday.