‘Simply better’: Stud linked to Dunnes Stores making moves into farming?

Hamwood Stud, a business linked to the Dunne family, looks set to make moves into livestock farming, AgriLand can reveal.

The Dunne family – owners of the Dunnes Stores retail chain – also have a hand in Hamwood Stud Unlimited Company, based in Ballymacoll, Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

According to Meath County Council, there have been two completed planning applications sent in for approval, seeking extensive changes to its set-up.

Construction of an access passageway;

Construction of a cattle shed to include slatted tanks and handling area;

Construction of a dungsted;

Construction of a suckler cow shed to include stalled tank, straw lie back area and calving area;

Construction of an agricultural shed to include meal and straw store;

Installation of solar panels onto the proposed suckler cow shed;

Construction of Rainwater Harvesting tank;

Construction of Silage Pit and all associated site works. Significant further information/revised plans submitted on this application. Under the first application, submitted last year, conditional approval was granted by the council for the:

The application was received by the council on July 25 2018, while a decision was made on the matter on January 31 of this year.

In addition, a new application was sent in to the local authority, received on June 5, 2019; this too was granted conditional approval yesterday, Tuesday, July 23.

In the new application, the stud has requested permission for: the demolition of a hose barn; the construction of three livestock housing sheds, to include underground slatted tanks; the construction of an extension to an existing shed; the construction of a silage pit; and the construction of a dungsted and all associated site works.