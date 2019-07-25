Expert in its ‘field’: ‘More sustainable’ electric fencer hits market

Former winner of the National Ploughing Association’s (NPA) Innovation Arena Awards, Forcefield Active Technology Ltd, has recently launched its portable B-series battery fencer range to market.

Since receiving winning the award in 2016, Forcefield aims to have its product available for purchase by the end of July.

The Forcefield B60 and B30 portable fencers “demonstrate a more sustainable approach to electric fencing”, according to Forcefield’s general manager Pat Freyne.

“The device contains a built-in battery saving feature which uses approximately 30% less energy through a unique resistance detection software,” Freyne claimed.

This software is designed to detect the presence of an animal and, upon contact, it emits the required voltage.

“The 30% saving in energy derives from the technology that powers the fencer on a lower voltage when the presence of animal is no longer detected,” the general manager added.

“We are very excited about seeing this product stocked in stores in the coming weeks and look forward to returning to the National Ploughing Championships this year, to showcase our new product,” Freyne concluded.

What is Forcefield?

Forcefield Active Technology Ltd manufactures a range of battery, mains and solar powered electric fence energisers, which power electric fence systems, used to contain all types of livestock, according to the firm.

The Clare-based company also supplies accessories to complete the electric fence system, electronic pet containment systems and other agri-hardware products.

Forcefield has a research and development centre based in Co. Clare, which continues to work on designing energiser solutions which it distributes through agricultural co-ops and merchants.