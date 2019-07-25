Gardaí issue warning as tyres fall ‘flat’ in recent checks

Members of An Garda Síochána have issued a warning to farmers and road users following a series of checks showing worrying levels of wear on tyres on public roads.

Taking to social media Gardaí in the midlands and Co. Meath warned road users to check their tyres as part of ‘Operation Tyre’, which is being conducted this week.

One vehicle was stopped in Co. Offaly for towing a trailer with tyres which were not in road-worthy condition.

In a statement it was noted:

“Divisional Roads Policing Units Laois and Offaly are always out and about. They seized a car today in Portlaoise that hadn’t been taxed for two years.

Meanwhile, in Tullamore a vehicle was stopped towing a trailer with tyres that were badly damaged.

“All matters subject to fines,” the Garda statement noted.

Meanwhile, in Co. Meath, similar checks were being conducted. In a statement on social media yesterday, Wednesday, July 24, members of An Garda Síochána in the “royal county” noted:

“Meath Division Roads Policing Unit carried out a number of checkpoints yesterday along with RSA Personnel as part of ‘Operation Tyre’.

A total of 10 motorists were detected driving on bald tyres. All were issued with Fixed Penalty Notices. Four vehicles were seized. Three of these were uninsured and the fourth was considered dangerously defective.

“It’s hard to believe that two of the uninsured drivers were on their way to court in Trim where they were facing charges of driving without insurance.

“Please regularly check your tyres, make sure they are properly inflated and meet the minimum thread depth (1.6mm).

“However, you should consider replacing your tyres well before they reach this minimum thread depth. Remember, your tyre is your only contact with the road,” the statement concluded.