Over 250 farmers have formed a “tractorcade” in Waterford City tonight (Friday, February 16) as the next stage of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) “enough is enough” campaign.

The demonstration organised by Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford IFA focuses on the lack of tillage incentive scheme and abolishing the 3-crop rule.

Wexford IFA chair, Jer O’Mahony told Agriland that there is a “two mile long” line of tractors formed in the city.

Kilkenny IFA chair, Brendan Hickey said that there are many tillage farmers in the southeast of the country that have had a “rough” year in 2023 and have not been given enough government support.

Image source: Brendan Hickey

“Very few winter crops went in there for the harvest, maybe only 15% of what would normally be planted got planted in Wexford this year.

“We’re looking for changes on the 3-crop rule and for some sort of tillage incentive scheme,” Hickey said. Image source: Brendan Hickey

“It’s mainly just an escalation of our campaign. We’re fed up of being blamed for everything and the bureaucracy coming our way,” he added.

Farmers gathered have displayed signs on the front of tractors, with one stating “no farmers, no food, no future” and another, “criminals treated better”.

Image source: Brendan Hickey

The tractorcade began at the Grannagh side of Waterford train station and crossed Rice Bridge, continuing onto the Quay.

Crowds are now assembling at South East Technological University (SETU) for speeches.

The demonstration follows protests two weeks ago, when thousands of farmers took to the streets in a national show of solidarity with their European counterparts who have been protesting about prices, rising costs, red tape and cheap imports.