The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) addressed members of Longford County Council today (Wednesday, February 14) about the issues currently facing farmers.

It was the first action in the next phase of the farm organisation’s “enough is enough” campaign which was announced by IFA president Francie Gorman last night.

Two weeks ago, thousands of farmers took to the streets in a national show of solidarity with their European counterparts who have been protesting about prices, rising costs, red tape and cheap imports. Longford IFA members today kicked off the next phase of our 'Enough is Enough' campaign at the Longford County Council Executive meeting. Longford IFA Chair John Sheridan addressed Longford County Councilors on the issues farmers are facing. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/noIaZf39zA— Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) February 14, 2024

Longford IFA chair John Sheridan told Agriland that farmers are very frustrated about delays to scheme payments, including the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Last Friday (February 9), the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that an interim payment would be given to ACRES participants who have not yet received advance payments.

Sheridan also said that farmers unhappy about being constantly blamed for climate change.

He said that the European Union must provide additional money for environmental actions carried out by farmers, separate from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Longford County Council

Ahead of the local and European elections in June, the IFA is planning to target county council meetings across the country.

Farmers assembled in their tractors outside Templemichael School at 3:00p.m today before driving to the council chambers ahead of a meeting of Longford Country Council scheduled for 4:00p.m.

The Longford IFA chair was allocated 15 minutes to address the councillors during which he read from an IFA campaign document.

Sheridan told the councillors that the EU, the Irish government and local government are devising policies far from the farm gate with little or no consideration of the direct impact on farmers.

He said that the CAP is moving away from supporting food production to actually reducing farm output, while farmers are being asked to do much more to receive less in direct payments.

The councillors were told that the proposed EU-Mercosur trade deal has the capacity to devastate the Irish beef sector.

Payments

Sheridan said that farmers are becoming increasingly frustrated by overly complicated schemes which have contributed to widespread delays in payments.

He added that there has been a “complete systems failure” on the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The briefing also touched on the nitrates derogation, the EU Nature Restoration Law and the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) and the need for accurate measurement of emissions at farm level.

In terms of local government issues, Sheridan pointed to delays in planning hindering on-farm investments, the implementation of the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) and the need for a clear protocol for increased local authority farm inspections. Members of Longford IFA

In closing, the Longford IFA chair appealed to the councillors to highlight the issues raised and “seek a fundamental reset of how farm policy is devised and implemented both at the EU and in Ireland”.

The councillors were asked to approved a resolution to write to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Charlie McConalogue stating that Longford County Council approved the IFA ‘enough is enough’ campaign.

They were asked to state that they recognise the significant contribution of the agriculture sector to the Irish economy and acknowledge the income challenges for farmers.

The councillors were also requested to call on the government to introduce no further regulation on farmers or any measures that may increase costs on farmer without full negotiation and agreement with the IFA.

The second demonstration as part of the next phase of the ‘enough is enough’ campaign will take place at 7:00p.m on Friday (February 16) with a tractorcade driving through Waterford city.

The protest organised by Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford IFA will focus on the lack of tillage incentive scheme and abolishing the 3-crop rule.