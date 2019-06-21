Tractor and silage trailer slides into Royal Canal
A John Deere tractor and a silage trailer have rolled into the Royal Canal on the outskirts of Keenagh, Co. Longford.
It is understood nobody was injured and the incident happened today, Friday, June 21.
Locals in the area explained that the contractor was working in the area, lifting pit-silage and the tractor was returning to the field for another load of grass when the incident occurred.
The canal, which is a big tourist attraction, runs from Longford to Dublin and was originally built as a transport route for bringing goods to and from Dublin.
It is understood excavators are currently at the scene and work is underway to remove the ‘plant’ from the canal.
Most of the canal has no barrier along its banks and therefore can prove to be a hazard when driving alongside it – especially when operating heavy machinery in its vicinity.
This is not the first time a vehicle has toppled into the canal. According to locals, a livestock trailer slid into the canal a number of years ago.