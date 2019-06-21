Auction report: On-farm sale sees a fleet of MFs change hands

Wednesday, June 19, saw combine harvesters, tractors and many implements/machines offered for sale at an auction on behalf of Percy Watts & Sons at Upware, Cambridgeshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report focuses on the (Massey Ferguson) tractors that changed hands.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots (including the combine harvesters and machinery) fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

This 2007 Massey Ferguson 6480 (pictured below) was described as follows: Dyna-6; 40kph; front axle and cab suspension; 460/85R38 rear and 14.9R28 front wheels/tyres; 2,691 hours showing (new clock/odometer fitted; total hours reported as circa 5,000). It sold for £17,800.

This 2007 Massey Ferguson 5455 (pictured below) was described as follows: Dyna-4; 16.9R34 Michelin rear and 340/85R24 front wheels/tyres; 7,504 hours. It sold for £17,000.

This 1995 Massey Ferguson 6150 (pictured below) was described as follows: Dynashift; 16.9R34 rear and 11.2-28 front wheels/tyres; 6,040 hours. It sold for £8,500.

This 1991 Massey Ferguson 390T (pictured below) was described as follows: HiLine cab; 13.6R38 rear and 11.2R28 front wheels/tyres; “on farm from new”; 9,230 hours. It sold for £12,700.