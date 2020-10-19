Towing trouble: Van brought to halt by Gardaí in Laois

A van driver was brought to a halt by members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Laois over the weekend – and landed in trouble due to multiple issues with the trailer being towed.

The driver in question was stopped at a checkpoint in the ‘O’Moore County’ on Saturday, October 17, according to local Gardaí.

After being stopped, it was found that the trailer being towed had no back lights or registration plate; in addition it had an excessively worn tyre.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) were subsequently issued for the offences.

Taking to social media, Laois Gardaí said:

Portlaoise Gardaí on a checkpoint today [Saturday] stopped this van towing a trailer with no rear lights, no number plate attached and one extremely worn tyre.

“Fixed charge notices issued to the driver,” the Garda post concluded.

Advertisement

RSA Stance

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure a trailer is roadworthy.

If you’re towing a trailer, it is your responsibility as the driver to ensure that both the towing vehicle and trailer are safe and mechanically sound, fit for purpose, and legally compliant with all relevant Road Traffic legislation.