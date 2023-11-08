Tirlán and Dairygold have today (Wednesday, November 8) announced a new partnership aiming to expand an on-farm solar PV programme.

The dairy co-operatives want to bring the renewable energy solutions programme, FarmGen, to more farm families across Ireland.

Since Tirlán first launched its FarmGen Solar PV programme in 2019, a large number of its suppliers have installed a range of solar-powered energy systems.

This new collaboration means that Dairygold suppliers can also now also avail of the solar PV programme as part of the switch to renewable energy solutions to reduce on-farm emissions and lower energy bills.

The solar-powered bundle, including smart monitoring, is supplied and installed through the programme’s technical partner, PV Generation.

The systems are designed to power energy-intensive processes on farm, such as milk cooling, vacuum pumps, water heating and more.

Depending on the system size and battery bundle, FarmGen can deliver energy savings of typically between 20% and 50% per annum.

FarmGen will manage Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) and Sustainable Energy Authority Of Ireland (SEAI) grant applications and financing applications, if required.

Solar PV programme

Speaking at the launch of the new collaboration, Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “As co-operatives, we have a long history of showing industry leadership and working together to innovate and deliver solutions for our communities.

“We look forward to working together to continue to bring the latest renewable energy technologies to the farming community to enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of family farms.”

Dairygold chair Seán O’Brien added: “By partnering with Tirlán, we’re extending the geographical reach of this turnkey solution and making it possible for more farmers to adopt renewable energy on their farms in a manner that is efficient for all involved.

“The FarmGen programme is yet another positive step in the right direction in our efforts to reduce on farm emissions and contribute to a more sustainable dairy sector.”