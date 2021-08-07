‘Time doesn’t lessen the loss of a child’

A person’s life can be turned upside down in a matter of seconds, and that is what happened to Irene Nagle, when her 13-year-old son was involved in a quad bike accident on April 19, 2019.

Ryan Nagle, described by his loving mother and family as a “very happy-go-lucky child”, died a number of days later at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Co. Dublin as a result of the tragic event, an outcome that is unimaginable for any parent.

During his life, which was spent growing up in Castlemaine, Co. Kerry, he was “a remarkable young boy” who worked “extremely hard helping many farmers and one in particular, Denis Sheehan”. Ryan Nagle

“Denis taught him a lot and really took him under his wing,” Irene told Agriland.

“I am forever grateful for the happiness in farming that Denis brought to Ryan’s short life.

“He would work day and night as long as it involved farming. He really wanted to pursue his life in farming. He had started buying his own sheep and was hoping to grow his flock along with many other animals.”

Irene’s husband and Ryan’s father, Brian, had just purchased a farm for him a number of months before the accident.

Ryan’s Motor Memorial Run

In memory of Ryan on what would have been his 16th birthday this Sunday (August 8), an event will be held in aid of Pieta, a charity that is very close to the family’s heart.

Ryan’s Motor Memorial Run will be taking place, with all types of vehicles welcome.

Irene said the community spirit has been “fantastic”, and that she is “just overwhelmed from the support not just locally, but all over”.

“Sunday, of course, will be a very emotional day for us as a family,” Irene said.

“But I think it’s going to be very special for Ryan as he had such a great interest in both vintage and modern machinery and especially vintage days.

“Secret Balloons are creating a very special arch for our day as the vehicles pass through – we want this to represent hope.”

Irene intends for the event to raise awareness in relation to both mental health and farm safety.

“My whole life was turned upside down in a split second,” she continued.

“I was in a very happy, stable place before my son’s death. As a result of his death, I needed long-term support from Pieta. I had to learn how to cope with my feelings and manage them.

“Looking back now, we really hadn’t a clue what was happening around us. I was in shock and in a very dark place.

“I couldn’t understand why my boy had lost his life. He was now on his own. I wanted to swap places with him. My heart is broke for his wonderful future he was planning.”

‘Time doesn’t lessen the loss of a child’

Ryan’s passing has changed the lives of Irene, Brian and their three other children – Jack (19), Chloe (17), Gearóid (6) – forever.

When Irene first found out that Ryan had been in the accident, she was travelling to Crumlin Children’s Hospital for an appointment for her son Gearóid, who has a heart condition.

Ryan was airlifted from the hospital in Tralee to Temple Street, where he was then brought into surgery. Despite the “absolutely fantastic care” received at Temple Street for the injuries he suffered, particularly to the head, he did not survive.

It is now over two years later, and the feeling of pain very much continues for Irene and her family.

“Unfortunately, time doesn’t change or lessen the loss of a child. You just learn how to manage your feelings and loss,” she said.

“As a parent and family, you feel very lost in yourself and the reality is that the world keeps moving when all you want to do is stop time and have your child back.”

Dangers of quad bikes

Following the tragic quad accident, which occurred on a farm neighbouring Irene’s parent’s home, she feels that those under the age of 18 “should be nowhere near these powerful, heavy machines” that are quad bikes.

She encourages parents to be “very aware” of the dangers of using a quad.

“If they come down on top of you as it did on my son, the likelihood is that you will be injured or even die as Ryan did,” Irene said.

“It takes a few minutes or even seconds to think about what might go wrong. Unfortunately, if it does go wrong, life will change forever – as it did for us.”

For anyone interested in taking part in the memorial run, registration will take place between 9:00a.m and 11:00a.m on Sunday at the Mid Kerry Co-op Mart in Milltown.

Registration is €20 per vehicle. Donations can also be made online, via this link.

Irene encourages anyone who needs support to contact Pieta.