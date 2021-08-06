A range of agricultural jobs are available at the moment – with a wide selection of roles currently to be filled.

Every month a number of vacancies become available in the agriculture sector, giving people the opportunity to pick out the perfect job for themselves and their career.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: AD plant technicians; a sales consultant; a member experience specialist; a news journalist; technical sales representatives; stockperson roles; and a marketing and operations executive.

AD plant technicians

Glenmore Estate is recruiting for skilled anaerobic digestion (AD) plant technicians with electrical and mechanical competencies for its anaerobic digestion plants within the estate’s renewable energy division.

As a skilled technician you will be responsible for daily processes including production, compliance, optimisation, monitoring and preventative maintenance activities.

Candidates will have strong competencies in problem solving / diagnostics preferably with electrical and mechanical qualifications and demonstrable experience.

This role reports to the plant manager.

Sales consultant

AHV International is looking for a sales consultant based in west Cork.

Working in the field means representing AHV on farm and guiding the local community in its transition in animal health.

You will inspire, guide, and help AHV’s customers in every way possible.

Providing great customer service also includes handling incoming feedback, questions and making sure you follow up on leads and first-time customers. Therefore, you will be great at building and maintaining relationships with the firm’s farmers.

You will also assist AHV’s local back office teams and headquarters with your expertise, experience and content for the company’s online and offline communication and channels.

Member experience specialist

Farm management app Herdwatch is seeking a member experience specialist, with opportunities for career advancement.

The position involves selling the app to farmer sales leads; upselling them to the best product plan; and delivering a ‘best-in-class’ experience.

An individual with previous experience working in a sales-driven environment in Ireland or the UK is sought, among other requirements.

Stockpersons

Rosderra Farms has a number of jobs vacant for pig stockpersons at integrated units at locations in counties Laois, Offaly and Cavan.

Ideally, the candidates will have experience in pig husbandry or will be willing to learn these skills to high welfare standards. Training will be made available where required.

News journalist

As part of Agriland’s continued growth, we are seeking a senior agri-news journalist who is highly-motivated, enthusiastic and experienced.

The successful candidate should have a formal journalistic qualification, along with a demonstrable track record in media.

Extensive experience in agricultural matters is not essential but some awareness of rural/farming affairs is preferred.

Technical sales advisors

Fertiliser provider Grassland Agro is seeking to take on technical sales advisors in several geographical areas.

The regions with jobs available are: north Kildare/east Offaly; north Carlow/northeast Kilkenny/northwest Wexford; Meath/Westmeath; south/mid Wexford; Cavan/Monaghan; and Cork.

The role will involve advice and sale of the company’s product range and developing relationships with local co-ops and merchants.

Marketing and operations executive

Cattle breeding service provider Progressive Genetics is looking to take on a marketing and operations executive.

The successful candidate will manage all marketing activities, social media channels, handle content creation, event planning and support the sales team.

The candidate should have broad farming experience and an interest in all aspects of cattle breeding. Experience or qualifications in marketing, sales or agriculture would be an advantage but not strictly necessary.