Several exciting agri-sector jobs are available right now, in different parts of the country and across different skillsets and experience levels.

Member experience specialist

Farm management app Herdwatch is seeking a member experience specialist, with opportunities for career advancement.

The position involves selling the app to farmer sales leads; upselling them to the best product plan; and delivering a ‘best-in-class’ experience.

An individual with previous experience working in a sales-driven environment in Ireland or the UK is sought, among other requirements.

Stockpersons

Rosderra Farms has a number of openings for pig stockpersons at integrated units at locations in counties Laois, Offaly and Cavan.

Ideally, the candidates will have experience in pig husbandry or will be willing to learn these skills to high welfare standards. Training will be made available where required.

Roles at Agriland

As part of Agriland’s continued growth, we are looking to fill several roles across a number of areas right now.

We are seeking a senior agri-news journalist who is highly-motivated, enthusiastic and experienced.

The successful candidate should have a formal journalistic qualification, along with a demonstrable track record in media.

Extensive experience in agricultural matters is not essential but some awareness of rural/farming affairs is preferred.

We are also looking for an account manager to work on our agri-sector jobs advertising platform AgriRecruit.

Duties and responsibilities will include (among others): developing a pipeline of suitable companies; understanding our client’s requirements; being flexible and available; and being fully accountable for the quality of content on AgriRecruit.

We are also looking to fill the role of social media specialist to take ownership of the Agriland social media presence and performance.

Responsibilities will include (among others): building and executing social media strategy; driving revenue growth via social media business; succinctly outlining the role of each social channel; and clearly identifying and setting out key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

Finally, we are seeking an account manager to focus on building commercial relationships in Northern Ireland.

The role will be to identify new potential customers, create prospecting lists and develop your sales via cold calls and warm inbound leads. To excel in this role, you will be highly organised, comfortable on the phone and be an active listener who can develop solutions which can meet the needs of your prospects.

The job is mainly based in Northern Ireland (working from home if suitable), though the successful candidate will typically be required to attend our Dublin office one day a week.

Technical sales advisors

Fertiliser provider Grassland Agro is seeking to take on technical sales advisors in several geographical areas.

These regions are: north Kildare/east Offaly; north Carlow/northeast Kilkenny/northwest Wexford; Meath/Westmeath; south/mid Wexford; Cavan/Monaghan; and Cork.

The role will involve advice and sale of the company’s product range and developing relationships with local co-ops and merchants.

Marketing and operations executive

Cattle breeding service provider Progressive Genetics is looking to take on a marketing and operations executive.

The successful candidate will manage all marketing activities, social media channels, handle content creation, event planning and support the sales team.

The candidate should have broad farming experience and an interest in all aspects of cattle breeding. Experience or qualifications in marketing, sales or agriculture would be an advantage but not strictly necessary.

Stockperson

Glenmore Estate in Co. Donegal is looking to take on a stockperson to work with the dairy manager there.

The candidate will work in several areas, including calving, calf rearing and feeding; vaccinations, dosing and animal health; machinery work; and precise record keeping.

The successful candidate will require a proven track record in dairy farming and a full, clean driving licence.