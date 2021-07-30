The EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, and Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery of Japan, Kotaro Nogami, have met to agree a deal to strengthen European and Japanese ties in the field of agriculture and rural development.

They jointly recognised the importance of the questions raised by the United Nations in the preparation for the upcoming Food System Summit – in particular, in relation to the challenges posed to agriculture and rural areas as backbones of food systems.

Commissioner Wojciechowski and Minister Nogami recalled the important role of innovation for the transition to sustainable agriculture and food systems and that research and development should be encouraged.

In their joint statement concluding the meeting, they expressed their willingness to put the “well-established and well-functioning EU-Japan agriculture cooperation channel” under the EU-Japan economic partnership agreement (EPA) at the service of this cause.

The commissioner and the minister encouraged multilateral cooperation at global level, which would aim to lead towards innovation to achieve a real transition towards increased sustainability.

In a joint statement they said:

“We, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development of the EU and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, jointly recognise the crucial importance of the questions raised by the United Nations in the preparation for the upcoming Food System Summit (UNFSS), in particular in relation to the challenges posed to agriculture and rural areas as backbones of food systems.

“We believe that multilateral actions are key for the success of the UNFSS.

“We are willing to strengthen the ties between the EU and Japan, including through the chapter on the Cooperation in the field of Agriculture under the Agreement between the EU and Japan for an Economic Partnership at the service of this cause.

“We affirmed that we would promote actions to support the necessary transition towards more sustainable agricultural production and food systems.”

‘Robust solutions’ between EU and Japan

The statement continued:

“We will work together on robust solutions and pathways based on the diversity of our natural and societal circumstances as well as dietary cultures, acknowledging that agricultural innovation is key.

“Research and development, strengthening human capital and other related activities should be encouraged, and we call on all the players concerned, public and private, for their engagement and investment in these areas.

“To this effect, we reaffirmed our existing bilateral agricultural cooperation and our engagement in multilateral cooperation stimulating innovation for sustainable agriculture and rural development, in the areas such as soil health and climate change.”