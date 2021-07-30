An athletics and soccer club in Co. Meath is appealing for information after a recent spate of vandalism at the club has culminated in the windscreen of their classic Massey Ferguson maintenance tractor being smashed.

In a statement, Skryne Tara AFC and Tara AC said:

“Sadly once again we have to report vandalism at Tara Athletic Club Grounds at Ross Cross.

“Both Skryne Tara AFC and Tara AC are trying, at great expense, to provide proper facilities for the youth of our parish but unfortunately some people have decided to cause trouble and damage to property at the grounds.

“This is not the first time we have had to report such acts of vandalism [we can think of other words to describe it] and it causes volunteers to wonder why such vendettas are aimed at our club.”

Club members urged to be ‘vigilant’

“Both clubs are requesting their members and also the general public to be vigilant and please report any unwelcome ‘visitors’ to the track,” the statement continued.

“If anybody is aware of people just loitering at Tara Athletic Grounds for no good reason they can call any committee member of either club or the Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 8010600 or any Garda Station.”

Skyrne Community Alert has urged locals to do what they can to prevent this type of vandalism from happening again.

An Garda Síochána has offered some additional basic tips to protect your house, farm or storage area.

These include: