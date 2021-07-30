For a dairy farm to operate as efficiently as possible, cow flow to and from the parlour and during the milking process is important.

Inefficient cow flow will increase milking times, causing increased stress on both man and beast.

When looking at cow flow there are several areas that should be looked at to ensure the most efficient flow possible is achieved.

Roadways

Roadways are important for maximising grass in cows’ diets and increasing profitability.

There are several factors that should be considered when constructing farm roadways.

Collecting yard

When constructing a collecting yard or seeing if your collecting yard is adequate for your current herd size, you should ensure that there is between 1.5m2 – 1.8m2 per cow available, depending on cow type/size.

The shape of the collecting yard is not really that important, once cows are moving through it efficiently.

The collecting yard surface should be anti-slip to allow cows to be sure of their footing while standing in the collecting yard.

If practical, a backing gate is a good way of closing the space created by cows entering the parlour. This means that cows continue to move towards the entrance to the parlour and are not hanging around the back.

Milking parlour

The milking parlour itself should be attractive to the cows. There should be as much natural light as possible.

Advertisement

Similar to the collecting yard, the floor surface of the milking parlour should offer cows grip and allow them be sure of their footing.

You should have a consistent milking routine, that the cows are used to. Avoid sudden changes where possible.

Human interaction

Human interaction is just as important as the facilities; bad interactions with humans will have a negative impact on cow flow.

When droving the cows from field to milking parlour, it is important that cows have their heads down and not up.

Cows walking with their heads up means they are being pushed too much. Cows walk with their heads down to allow them to avoid obstructions in their paths.

When entering and leaving the milking parlour, cows should be allowed to enter and leave at their own pace. Similar to cows walking on roadways, cows walking with theirs head in the air may lead to an injury.

It is also important that you remain calm during milking and avoid cows becoming stressed. Cows will be reluctant to enter an area where they had a bad experience.

Cow flow

Observe cow flow at a distance and ask relevant questions, i.e are cows walking with their heads down or up?

Inspect your farms roadways and other facilities to ensure that they are adequate for your herd size.

Finally, have a look in mirror; could you be a cause of poor cow flow on the farm?