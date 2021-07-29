The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called for the so-called “vulture fund” involved in the planned online auction of a farm property in Co. Offaly to “engage constructively” on a solution for the family concerned.

This is after the Conway family farm was removed from an online auction that was due to take place today (Thursday, July 29), as reported by Agriland.

This morning, the IFA carried out a protest at the farm in Rhode in the east of the county, which was to be the subject of a “forced sale” by a “vulture fund” today.

The protest, carried out by the Rhode branch of the IFA and the Offaly county executive, had the backing of the association nationally, as well as the local community, according to the IFA.

The protest kicked off at 8:00a.m this morning on the farm in question.

Martin Stapleton, the chair of the IFA’s Debt Support Service, called on the fund, Everyday, to engage with a view to finding a solution for the Conway family.

The farm had been due to be sold against the farmer’s wishes in an online auction at noon today.

“It is regrettable that this action had been taken. Earlier in the week, the IFA put forward a very reasonable offer, on behalf of the farmer, but Everyday Finance rejected it,” said Rose-Mary McDonagh, the IFA’s farm business chairperson.

Earlier today, the IFA said that the fund “has refused an offer from the family to pay the debt in full”.

IFA Offaly chairperson Richard Scally thanked Offaly IFA and the local community for their support.

“We sent a strong message today that this type of behaviour by vulture funds is not acceptable.

“Farmers, their neighbours, IFA and the farming community in general will not stand by and allow individual farmers to be picked off,” Scally added.