Weather over the bank holiday weekend will see a good deal of dry spells, though it will be largely cloudy with some showers and temperatures remaining around average, according to Met Éireann.

It will be generally cloudy this morning (Friday 30) with rain over east Leinster gradually clearing into the Irish Sea. Scattered showers elsewhere will become more widespread through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy and thundery at times.

However, occasional sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° in light to moderate northwesterly winds, fresh at times on western and southern coasts.

Tonight will be largely cloudy with well scattered showers and just occasional clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 14°. Mist patches and hill fog will form in light to moderate west to northwest breezes, fresher at times on southern and southwestern coasts.

Tomorrow (Saturday, July 31) will begin mostly cloudy with just occasional bright spells and isolated light showers. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon before easing later as some good evening sunny spells develop.

However, it will stay cloudier in the northwest. Highest temperatures will range from 15° in the north to 21° in the south in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Tomorrow night will be a largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just some isolated light showers along northern fringes. Lowest temperatures will be 9° to 12° in light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Sunday (August 1) will be a dry day for most with a good deal of cloud and just well scattered showers, mainly affecting eastern and Atlantic coasts. Sunnier spells will develop through the day.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will be 15° to 19°, coolest in the north and warmest in the south, with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Sunday night will be a largely dry and clear night with just isolated showers. Lowest temperature will be 7° to 11° in mainly light northerly or variable breezes with mist patches forming.

Bank holiday Monday (August 2) will see a good deal of dry weather though there will be well scattered showers, with a chance of more frequent showers along Atlantic coasts. There will be sunny spells in the morning before cloud bubbles up in the afternoon, but good evening sunshine will break through.

Highest temperature will be 16° to 19° in light northerly or variable breezes. It will be dry overnight, apart from the odd shower but mist and fog patches will form. Lowest nighttime temperature will be 9° to 12°.

Tuesday (August 3) will be dry with hazy morning sunshine to start but cloud and showery outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest through the day. Highest temperature will be 15° to 19° in light to moderate southerly winds.

Unsettled conditions look set to continue for the remainder of next week, with rain and showers. It will also be breezy at times too. Temperatures will stay around average for the time of year.

In its latest farming commentary, Met Éireann said that drying condition will be moderate to poor over much of the next seven days. The best conditions will be over the weekend.

In terms of spraying, there may be some conditions over the weekend.

Growth will continue to be restricted in all soil types with soil moisture deficits ranging from 15mm to 65mm. Rainfall will decrease soil moisture deficits to a degree in some areas, but they will still remain in positive figures countrywide.