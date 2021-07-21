A number of hay bales were targeted by vandals in a field in Co. Cork over the weekend.

The bales in question – about 10 in total – had their netting ripped off, with three rolled out onto the ground and two more tipped over.

The field was located between Fermoy and Mitchelstown in north east Cork, according to the owner of the bales, Dave Hawe.

Speaking to Agriland, Hawe explained: “I was baling away; I had 250 bales done on Sunday evening [July 18] – I was finished at about 9:30pm.

“I was down taking the dog for a walk on the Monday morning when my uncle rang me telling me ‘you’d better ring the guards, the netting is cut on the bales’. Image source: Dave Hawe

“Then I was thinking I’d go up and see, because there was one bale I did on the Sunday, the net broke or something.

“There was literally a semi-circle of bales around the gate damaged; first of all the netting was broken but there were also three rolled out and two out on their side.

“I rang the guards then and they came out. The guards said that hopefully it was just someone acting the maggot.”

Hawe said that it wasn’t a big deal for him, but if it had been others such an incident might have been more of a problem, explaining:

“I have my own baler and tractor so it’s not the end of the world; even if it is a bit of hassle. But I had more baling to do later that day. It was an extra bit of hassle rolling the bales out, making a swarth of them and baling them again but it wasn’t the end of the world. Image source: Dave Hawe

“If it rained overnight it would have been a right sickener though, or if it happened to an elderly farmer.”

It is believed that the bales were damaged between 10:00pm on Sunday night and 7:00am on Monday morning; anyone with relevant information is asked to get in touch.