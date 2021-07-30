While towing a trailer behind one’s road vehicle is key for most modern-day Irish farmers, certain limits apply to the trailer you can tow on an ordinary category “B” driver licence.

According to the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), if you have a category “B” driving licence (car/jeep) you can tow a small trailer. If you want to tow a larger trailer you must have a category “BE” licence.

Therefore, it is necessary for many farmers every year to take the trailer driving test. This article looks at what you need to know to take – and practical driving pass – this test using advice provided by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

First off, the RSA notes that, if you have never passed a theory test, you will need to pass one before you can apply for your BE learner permit.

Before you apply for a driving test, get plenty of training and practice with an RSA approved driving instructor (ADI).

The authority notes that the ADI will assess your knowledge and skill and will develop a training plan to help you to practise and to prepare for your practical driving test.

The following topics should be covered before taking any training:

Driver licence requirements;

Roadworthiness of the trailer and drawing vehicle;

Coupling and uncoupling; and

Load security.

Your training plan should include practice, first with an empty trailer, and then a partially loaded one before you practise with an almost-fully or fully loaded trailer, the RSA says.

A key aspect is to “get a feeling” for the effects of towing a trailer on the handling of your drawing vehicle before you move on to towing a load.

The ADI should advise you as to when to apply for the test. Plenty of practice is key – do not rush into taking a driving test you are not fully prepared for, the authority warns, adding:

“You can save a lot of time and money in the long run by ensuring you are ready to take the test.”

In terms of test preparations, the RSA advises to check that the vehicle and trailer you will be using for your test are ‘representative of class’; for example, for a BE driving test, the trailer must have a total weight of at least 800kg.

You will be required to load the trailer for the test and details of this will be sent to you in your test appointment notification. Only then can it be considered a representative vehicle for the BE licence. The driver tester can then assess your ability to tow a loaded trailer.

Similar to the normal driving test, the car and trailer test starts off with some questions on the rules of the road, followed by some technical checks of the vehicle.

Before the practical side of the test begins, your driver tester will offer you a choice of reversing into a roadway either to the left or to the right. However, during your practice and preparation, you should prepare to be tested on both. The test will cover about 10km in distance and will include a question on coupling and uncoupling your trailer.

You can apply for the test online or fill out an application form at your local Garda station, driving test centre or library. Your ADI may also carry some application forms.

However, the RSA stresses that: “Until you get a full BE licence you must always be accompanied by someone who holds a full BE driving licence for towing trailers and who is experienced.

“You should practise towing your trailer on different types of roads in different conditions, including driving at night. Do not, though, practise on motorways.

Once you pass your practical driving test, you are eligible to hold a category BE driving licence.

You will need to exchange your pass certificate for your full licence at your local NDLS centre. Once you do this, you are entitled to drive without the need to have another full licence holder with you.

However, be sure to check with your ADI or driver tester to see if you are required to display ‘Novice’ or ‘N’ plates.

If you do not pass your driving test, your driver tester will have given you feedback that will help you to prepare for further practice sessions, the RSA concludes.