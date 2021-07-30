Improving soil fertility was the most significant cost-saving measure identified in the Smart Farming programme in 2020, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Paul O’Brien, IFA Environment Committee chair and Smart Farming leader said: “Farmers taking the Smart Farming challenge in 2020 identified potential savings of €1,624 or €25/ha by implementing measures to improve soil fertility.

“Soil is one of the most important assets on any farm. Better soil fertility can support increased production, improve farm incomes and enhance environmental performance on farms.”

Soil fertility and soil sampling

About 90% of the soils sampled in Ireland lack phosphorus (P), potassium (K) or lime, limiting their production potential.

The IFA has said that Smart Farming has updated its soil fertility guidance to give farmers the most up-to-date information and advice on soil management measures, including:

Testing soils regularly to establish what nutrients are present and how much extra nutrients may be needed;

Correcting soil pH through liming to increase the availability and efficiency of applied nutrients;

Creating a nutrient management plan for their farm;

Using low emission slurry spreading (LESS) to reduce ammonia losses;

Using protected urea to reduce ammonia and nitrous oxide losses.

Irish agriculture is expected to reduce our use of nitrogen (N) fertilisers and increase our usage of lime.

Correcting soil pH, allows for more efficient use of N fertilisers, meaning less N will be required to grow the same amount of grass.

Sustainability

The IFA adds that as a Sustainable Development Goals champion, Smart Farming links practical actions farmers can take to save costs, and improve the environment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This includes ‘Life on Land’ goal, which aims to protect, restore and promote the sustainable management of land.

Improving soil fertility also benefits water quality, air quality, biodiversity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions.

The farm association said that farmers can get a free soil test, resource efficiency assessment and cost-saving study for their farm by taking the Smart Farming challenge.