Memories of growing up in the 1980s on a farm on the outskirts of Kilkenny, where his mother, Ann, farmed around 200 breeding sheep producing approximately 300 lambs annually, have inspired Peter Greaney’s award-winning restaurant.

“If I cast my mind back to my childhood – all the fond memories of saving hay; dipping and dosing sheep; shearing time; filling those huge bags with oil rich sheep’s wool; lambing time – there was never a dull moment,” said Peter.

“Upon returning from Australia with my now wife, Maeve, I opened a seasonal restaurant in the beautiful seaside town of Ballybunion in north Kerry in 2001, in a premises which was once my grandfather’s chemist shop.

“We operated during the summer season for three years, while working in the K Club during the winter months.

“In 2006 we decided to return to Kilkenny, and Foodworks, Gas House Lane, was born, incorporating the farm.”

Farm-inspired Kilkenny restaurant

“We focused on free range pork and vegetables and erected polytunnels to supply directly salad, herbs and vegetables without using pesticides,” Peter continued.

Advertisement

“At the start, not all crops were a success, but persistence has paid off and now we are fairly self-sufficient for most of the year with salad; kales; squashes; chards; leek; Jerusalem artichoke; onions; and garlic, to name but a few.

“Tamworth, Middle White, Berkshire and Oxford Sandy Blacks are some of the breeds I have been rearing on the farm also.

“The pork produced is of the highest quality and from there we now produce our own range of charcuterie including salamis, chorizo and airdried hams, as well as traditional free range bacon and sausages which are available for sale and feature on our menus.”

Foodworks, which also offers an oven ready service, moved premises in 2012 to the old ACC bank on Parliament street, Kilkenny.

“Since then, we have served seasonal vegetables through our menus and free range pork from the farm,” Peter added.

“Going forward, we hope to expand our farm produce via our food hall recently opened in the restaurant,” he concluded.