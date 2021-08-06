The weekly cattle sale in Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, yesterday saw a large sale of cattle with over 280 head on offer.
Speaking to Agriland following the sale on Friday, August 6, Tullow Mart’s manager, Eric Driver said: “Trade was extremely steady” and noted if anything, saw “a slight improvement“.
Driver continued: “There was a brisk trade for forward stores and beef cattle selling to a tops of €2.70/kg for an 810kg bullock making €2,190.
The Tullow Mart manager noted that the majority of forward store lots at Friday’s sale were selling for between €2.40 and €2.60/kg.
Commenting on lighter store cattle, Driver noted there was a “lively trade” for continental types, and outlined there was “lots of farmer custom” to be seen at the sale.
€2.60/kg to €2.90/kg was available for light store cattle with plenty of potential with some exceptional lots breaking the €3/kg mark, according to Driver.
He noted that plainer types of Friesian cattle were selling at €1.70/kg, Herefords at €2 – 2.20/kg depending on type and good Angus cattle made as far as €2.50/kg on the day.
Meanwhile, in the cow ring, Driver said there was also “a very brisk trade and strong demand for heavy beef-type cows”.
Concluding, Driver said: “The mart had a large showing of cattle for the time of year and outlined there was a full clearance of cattle on the day.”