The weekly cattle sale in Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, yesterday saw a large sale of cattle with over 280 head on offer.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale on Friday, August 6, Tullow Mart’s manager, Eric Driver said: “Trade was extremely steady” and noted if anything, saw “a slight improvement“.

Driver continued: “There was a brisk trade for forward stores and beef cattle selling to a tops of €2.70/kg for an 810kg bullock making €2,190.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image of some animals from Enniscorthy Mart; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This cow weighing 810kg made €1,800 or €2.22/kg

This cow weighing 680kg made €1,560 or €2.29/kg

This Charolais bullock weighing 415kgs made €1,060 or €2.55/kg

This Charolais bullock weighing 400kg made €1,100 or €2.75/kg

This Charolais heifer weighing 345kg made €940 or €2.72/kg

These 4 Friesian bullocks weighing 650kg made €1,260 or €1.94/kg

These 4 Hereford heifers weighing 340kg made €740 or €2.18/kg

This heifer weighing 630kg made €1,510 or €2.40/kg

This bullock weighing 810kgs made €2,190 or €2.70/kg

This Montbeliarde bullock weighing 610kgs made €1,240 or €2.03/kg

This Angus bullock weighing 760kg made €1,730 or €2.28/kg

The Tullow Mart manager noted that the majority of forward store lots at Friday’s sale were selling for between €2.40 and €2.60/kg.

Advertisement

Commenting on lighter store cattle, Driver noted there was a “lively trade” for continental types, and outlined there was “lots of farmer custom” to be seen at the sale.

€2.60/kg to €2.90/kg was available for light store cattle with plenty of potential with some exceptional lots breaking the €3/kg mark, according to Driver.

He noted that plainer types of Friesian cattle were selling at €1.70/kg, Herefords at €2 – 2.20/kg depending on type and good Angus cattle made as far as €2.50/kg on the day.

Meanwhile, in the cow ring, Driver said there was also “a very brisk trade and strong demand for heavy beef-type cows”.

Concluding, Driver said: “The mart had a large showing of cattle for the time of year and outlined there was a full clearance of cattle on the day.”