A top prize of 6,650gns (£6,982.50 or €8,226.61) was achieved at a “cream of the crop” sale held from a champion Holstein Friesian herd last week.

The Emerald Holstein Herd – based in Co. Limerick – hosted their first sale in over 13 years last week on Wednesday (July 31) at GVM mart, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

The ‘Cream of the Crop’ sale saw 45 top animals go under the hammer. According to the herd owners trade was good, with the sale attracting buyers from both the south and the north.

The sale averaged 2,575gns (£2,703.75 or €3,185.49) with 41 out of 45 animals sold on the day.

According to the Emerald herd, the sale details are the following:

20 PD in-calf and served heifers calving Autumn 2021/Spring 2022;

24 heifer calves born Autumn 2020/Spring 2021;

One September 2020-born deep pedigree breeding bull;

Four red and white calves and 10 red carriers (RC);

Sires: Doorman; Haniko; Chief; Sidekick; King Doc; Awesome Red; Jordy-Red; Dempsey; Crushtime; Unix; Mogul; Kenosha; Casper; Secretariat; Apple-Crisp; Denver; Tatoo; Pepper; Shield-Red; and Alex;

In-calf heifers served with sexed semen (Hanans; Handsome; Mystic Crush; Haniko; Awesome-Red; King Doc; King Royal; Hurricane; Syracuse; and Casper [conventional]).

“In 2018 our dream of winning the Irish National Dairy Show in Milstreet was realised when Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody EX95 was crowned supreme champion,” the owners of the herd said.

The herd currently houses 2 EX95 point cows and 2 EX94 point cows, with “steady improvements” also claimed for index and milk production.

The sale included top cow families, including: Peak Goldwyn Rhapsody; Hallow Advent Twizzle 3; Tri-Day Ashlyn; Croagh Storm Finley; Sterndale Shottle Papoose; Krull Broker Elegance; Scientific Debutante Rae; and Windy-Knoll View Promis to name a few.

Top Price on the day went to Lot 13 ‘Emerald Sidekick Papoose’ who sold for the 6,650gns.

A September 2019-born ‘Walnutlawn Sidekick’ daughter scanned in-calf to sexed semen ‘Seimers Lambda Haniko’ for the end of October; ‘Papoose’ is a potential 16th generation to classify VG/EX.

Meanwhile, lot 8 ‘Emerald DG Crushtime Rhapsody’ sold for an impressive 5,000gns.

A February 2020-born ‘Col DG Crushtime’ daughter from the highly classified young cow ‘Emerald Lambda Rhapsody VG89-3YR’. Emerald DG Crushtime Rhapsody. Source: Emerald Holsteins

Lot 8 was also a grand-daughter of ‘Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody EX95’ Champion National Dairy Show Milstreet 2018 and 14th generation to classify EX. Lot 8 was scanned in-calf to sexed semen ‘Seimers EXC Hanans’ due to calve in January 2021.

Lot 9, a maternal sister to Lot 8, sold for 3,800gns, a February 2021-born ‘Larcrest Kenosha’ daughter.

Next up, lot 6 ‘Emerald Chief’s Rhapsody’ sold for 4,800gns. A February 2020-born ‘Stantons Chief’ direct daughter of ‘Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody EX95’ Champion National Dairy Show Milstreet 2018 and 14th generation to classify EX. Emerald Chiefs Rhapsody. Source: Emerald Holsteins

Lot 23 ‘Emerald Jordy Twizzle (RC)’ sold for 4,400gns. A February 2020-born ‘Cycle McGucci Jordy Red’ daughter from the highly classified young cow ‘Emerald Solomon Twizzle VG89-3YR’. Emerald Jordy Twizzle. Source: Emerald Holsteins

Lot 23 was scanned in-calf to sexed semen ‘OCD Mystic Crush’ due January 2021.

She is also a red carrier – meaning she has the potential to breed red and white Holsteins when bred to red and white genetics.

Finally, Lot 33 ‘Emerald Unix Sharon’ sold for 4,200gns at the “cream of the crop” sale. An August 2019-born female sired by ‘Croteau Lesperron Unix’ scanned in-calf to sexed semen ‘Seimers Doc Handsome’ due September 2021. Emerald Unix Sharon. Source: Emerald Holsteins

‘Sharon’ is a potential 12th generation to classify VG/EX and is from the family that bred AI sire Picston Shottle (PNH).