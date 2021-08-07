Mental health is one of the “most challenging” pandemic-related issues for rural youth, according to a new report.

IRD Duhallow – a community-based integrated rural development company – recently published its ‘Youth Needs Analysis in Duhallow and the Lee Valley’ report, supported by the North Cork, South Cork and Kerry LEADER Local Action Groups (LAGs).

The report is based on surveys conducted with teenagers and those aged 18 to 35 in the areas.

The report presents “one of the most extensive and in-depth studies undertaken among young people in rural Ireland”, which represents a “significant body of evidence that can serve to inform decision-making and modes of development not just in Duhallow and the Lee Valley, but in most of rural Europe”.

Covid-19 and mental health

The report notes that international studies have highlighted the impacts of the pandemic and associated restrictions on young people’s well-­being.

For a local perspective, the IRD Duhallow survey asked young people to assess changes in their mental and physical health before and after the advent of the pandemic.

Over 60% of respondents reported that their mental health and sleep patterns are worse, and almost half reported a decline in their ability to cope with life and their eating habits.

“While national headlines and attention have focused on the need for elimination of disease [Covid-19], the survey findings reveal pressing and growing needs to deal with the socio­psychological impacts of the pandemic on our young people,” the report stated.

Survey participants were presented with a list of pandemic-related issues, and they were asked to identify up to three of them that have been most challenging.

69% said mental health; 67% said friendships/relationships; 51% said limitation of individual freedoms; 48% said education; and 21% said physical health.

The survey among second-level students specifically revealed “notable mental health challenges, including feelings of fatigue, loneliness and isolation”.

Advertisement

Females were more likely than males to report mental health difficulties, including feeling suicidal.

“The IRD Duhallow survey findings point, above all, for the need for greater mental health and well-being supports for young people,” the report said.

“The pandemic has provoked several forms of disconnect – between young people themselves [their peers] and between them and adults who are generally ‘there for them’ and active in supporting their progression, development and well-being.

“It is evident that ‘significant adults [parents, teachers, community leaders and coaches] will require upskilling and systemic supports, so that they can effectively and constructively enable, nurture, mentor and counsel young people.”

Strong sense of place

Overall, according to the report, those aged 18 to 35 exhibit a “strong sense of place and a commitment” to their home communities in Duhallow and the Lee Valley.

For those who have had to relocate, “they visit home frequently, and most would like to be able to live permanently in their home communities”.

“Yet, like many in their generation, they face challenges in respect of financial insecurity, paying mortgages and affording childcare.”

Just over one-third report that they can get employment in their preferred job/sector locally.

The survey findings also demonstrate that poor quality broadband is an economic and social barrier in many areas and almost 60% of respondents reported that “it has not improved over the past five years”.

Duhallow and the Lee Valley have significant youth populations, according to the report, with the current IRD Duhallow catchment area having a total population of 42,252, of whom 18,878 (44%) are aged 0 to 34.

The research was undertaken and compiled by Dr. Brendan O’Keefe and Dr. Noreen O’Mahony.