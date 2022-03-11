Three men have been charged with aggravated burglary at the home of a retired farmer in Co. Sligo earlier this year.

The charges follow an incident on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Tom Niland’s home in Skreen.

It is understood that the pensioner remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Last night, An Garda Síochána confirmed that three men, who were arrested on Wednesday (March 9) in the northwest region, had been charged in connection with the alleged burglary.

The men, who all have addresses in Co. Mayo, were brought before a special sitting of Sligo District Court last night.

Images shared on Twitter showed that a crowd gathered outside the courthouse in Sligo town in advance of the hearing.

Sligo District Court heard that 54-year-old Francis Harmon, of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina was charged with aggravated burglary with a knife at the Tom Niland’s home on January 18, 2022.

33-year-old John Clarke with an address at Carrowkelly, Ballina was charged with aggravated burglary with a knife at the same location.

A single charge of aggravated burglary with a knife was also brought against 28-year-old John Irving of Shanwar, Foxford.

No applications for bail were made on behalf of the men.

All three accused were remanded in custody by Judge Sandra Murphy during the court sitting.

The judge also granted legal aid to each of the three men before the court.

The accused men are due to reappear again in Sligo District Court on Wednesday of next week (March 16, 2022).