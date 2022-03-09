Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary at the home of retired farmer, Tom Niland in Skreen, Co. Sligo earlier this year, have arrested three men in the northwest region.

The three men, one in his 50s, one in his 30s and one in his 20s are currently being detained on suspicion of burglary, at separate garda stations in Sligo and Leitrim under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, three men allegedly forced their way into Tom Niland’s private home at Doonflynn, Skreen, on the N59 and viciously assaulted him, leaving Niland with a number of serious head and upper body injuries.

The 72-year-old has been in critical condition at Sligo University Hospital ever since.

In a previous statement back in February, Garda superintendent Mandy Gaynor of Sligo Garda Station, said she was determined to bring the criminals who carried out the crime to justice.

Superintendent Gaynor also acknowledged at the time, that the incident had sparked fear amongst local rural communities.

“Gardaí, right across the country are very aware that people, particularly in our older communities, those living alone or living in isolated areas, are scared and worried,” she said.

“I want to reassure any elderly person listening that the callous burglary and level of violence in this incident is very rare. The use of such vicious violence is not a common or regular occurrence.”

As part of their investigation, gardaí carried out a number of searches along the N59 between Doonflynn, Dromore West and along the route leading up as far as Lough Easkey, where they say significant evidence had been recovered.

The search operations were significant, and involved the Sligo Divisional Search team; the Garda Mounted Unit; the Garda Dog Unit; the Garda Water Unit; Garda Air Support; local Civil Defence; and community volunteers.

Anyone who may be concerned about any activity in or around their home is urged to contact your local garda station or 999; or contact a neighbour or friend for support.