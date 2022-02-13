Gardaí investigating the burglary and assault on retired farmer Tom Niland in Skreen, Co. Sligo will conduct searches for evidence along the N59 road today (Sunday, February 13).

Three masked men forced their way into Tom’s private home at Doonflynn, Skreen, on the N59 and viciously assaulted him, leaving him with serious head and upper body injuries.

The 73-year-old remains in a critical condition and on life support at Sligo University Hospital. A Garda family liaison officer is supporting his family at this time.

In a statement today, Garda superintendent Mandy Gaynor of Sligo Garda Station said that officers will carry out a number of searches along the N59 between Doonflynn, Dromore West and along the route leading up as far as Lough Easkey.

Significant evidence connected with the crime has already been recovered along this route. The searches today are to identify and recover any other material of evidential value to this investigation, the statement noted.

Today’s searches involve the Sligo Divisional Search team; the Garda Mounted Unit; the Garda Dog Unit; the Garda Water Unit; Garda Air Support; local Civil Defence; and community volunteers.

“I am overwhelmed with the significant level of community support and information being received by the investigation team at Sligo Garda Station. I am satisfied that progress continues to be made with the investigation to date. We are following specific lines of enquiry; have taken numerous statements; have secured hours of CCTV footage; and continue to liaise with Forensic Science Ireland (FSI),” superintendent Gaynor said.

“I am determined that the criminals who carried out this crime will be brought to justice and my investigation team are working tirelessly to ensure this happens.”

The superintendent said she was confident that there were people out there who know who was involved in the crime, and appealed to these people to “do the right thing and come forward”, regardless of how small or insignificant the information might appear to be. The Garda stressed that any information received would be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team in Sligo directly on 071 9157000.

Superintendent Gaynor also noted that the crime had ignited significant debate, generated conversations and caused fear in the local community.

For that reason, she strongly appealed to the public not to engage in speculation about this crime, and not to be drawn into the spread of fake news, particularly on social media platforms.

“Gardaí, right across the country are very aware that people – particularly in our older communities, those living alone or living in isolated areas – are scared and worried. I want to say: ‘Your home is your castle, your safe place’. I want to reassure any elderly person listening that the callous burglary and level of violence in this incident is very rare. The use of such vicious violence is not a common or regular occurrence,” the superintendent said.

Anyone who may be concerned about any activity in or around their home is urged to contact your local Garda station or 999; or contact a neighbor or friend to support you.