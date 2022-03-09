Met Éireann has now issued a Status Orange weather warning for rain in several counties.

Heavy falls of rain will continue with surface flooding and poor driving conditions affecting counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford.

The advisory was issued at 4:35p.m this afternoon and will remain in place until 9:00p.m.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning, has been issued for the following counties and regions: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Meath; Offaly; Westmeath; Wexford; Wicklow; Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Munster; and Connacht.

Hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost will lead to ice on untreated surfaces in the affected areas.

The ice warning will remain in place until 10:00a.m tomorrow (Thursday, March 10).

Weather tonight and tomorrow

Tonight will be largely dry and clear, however, on eastern fringes cloud and outbreaks of rain will linger through the night keeping it a little milder there.

Some areas may see patches of sleet and snow also, but accumulations where they do occur, will generally be small.

It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -3° to +3°. Hazardous conditions can be expected due to a widespread severe frost away from eastern fringes, with ice on untreated surfaces.

Some pockets of dense fog or freezing fog will also occur, in mainly light variable winds.

Any frost, ice and fog will clear tomorrow morning to leave a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells.

However, cloud will build in from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening with some patchy drizzle at times, but it will remain dry and bright in the east until later in the day.

It will turn breezier through the day also, as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.