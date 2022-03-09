The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has described the 2c/L cut in excise on agricultural green diesel as “derisory”.

Following a meeting with the ministers in the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine yesterday (Tuesday, March 8), farm organisations heard that the cabinet is set to sign off on a cut in excise duty on fuel which will see a 2c/L reduction in the price of green diesel.

The president of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack stated that this announcement shows farmers a wider picture of the government’s “proclaimed focus” on food security, grass and cereal growth.

“So much for the need to get more cereals planted and grass grown,” McCormack noted. He added:

“It’s incredibly difficult to work out why domestic or commercial diesel use would have its excise share of retail price reduced by 15c/L, while farming has its excise share of retail price reduced by a mere 2c/L.”

McCormack said he predicted that the benefits to farmers, contractors and farm-related logistics would be “practically negligible”.

“It was practically impossible to reconcile this derisory cut in excise on food-related farming with the expressions of importance that the government had made just yesterday,” he stated.

Advertisement

The ICMSA president further said that the importance and stress which the government attached to farming and food security now seemed to change on a daily basis.

McCormack raised the question whether anyone understands the government’s position on food security, the farming sector or the idea to increase cereal production.

“It’s absolutely crucial that Ireland’s farming and food sectors understand what’s being asked of us and how policy is being driven, and to what end.”

He added that the last few days have not helped in this respect “at all”.

“We have contradiction upon contradiction; something that was an emergency yesterday, apparently isn’t today, and the general impression is that policy is being made up ‘on the hoof’.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack concluded that Minister McConalogue needs to clarify the matter since the importance of the agricultural sector is “gaining in importance by the day”.