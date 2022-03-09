A Status Yellow rain warning is currently in place for nine counties and will remain in place until 7 o’clock this evening (Wednesday, March 9).

According to Met Éireann there are and will be heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

The counties affected by the rain warning are: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; Limerick; Tipperary; Waterford.

Coastal weather warning

The national forecaster also issued a marine weather warning with a Status Yellow gale warning in place for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 becoming confined to coastal waters from Malin Head to Howth Head to Roches Point and the Irish Sea this morning.

The gale warning will expire at 2:00p.m today.

General weather – rain with some bright spells

In general terms, it will continue wet and blustery over the eastern half of the country as heavy rain continues to spread eastwards today.

The rain will be heaviest over the southeast where it may lead to localised flooding, also turning to sleet or snow at times, especially over higher ground.

Drier, brighter, and slightly milder conditions will continue to develop in the west but rain will persist in the east, becoming lighter by evening.

Cool with afternoon highs of 5° to 9° in the western parts, but struggling to get to between 3° and 5° in the east. While fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds veer westerly and ease as the heaviest rain clears.

Tonight – rain to linger on coasts

Tonight will be largely dry with long clear spells, however, on eastern fringes cloud and outbreaks of rain will linger near eastern coasts through the night keeping it a little milder there, however there may be a wintry mix at times, especially over higher ground.

It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -3° to +3° with a widespread frost developing away from eastern fringes.

This will lead to some icy stretches developing overnight and the potential for hazardous driving conditions on untreated roads. Areas of mist and fog forming also, with some dense pockets, in mainly light variable winds.

Weather for Thursday

Any frost, ice and fog will clear tomorrow morning (Thursday, March 10) to leave a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells.

However, cloud will build in from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening with some patchy drizzle at times, but it will remain dry and bright in the east until later in the day.

Turning breezier through the day also as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.