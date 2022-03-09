A farmer from Co. Armagh, Northern Ireland has been convicted of one charge of transporting a bovine animal that was not fit for journey.

William Robert McNiece (57) pleaded guilty to his charge at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 7) and was subsequently fineD £200 plus a £15 offender levy.

The farmer’s case arose when an official veterinary surgeon from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) at an abattoir examined an animal presented by Mr. McNiece.

The surgeon noted that the animal had sustained a serious injury of a severe and painful nature, which, in their professional opinion, the animal would not recover from.

The animal was subsequently euthanised to prevent further suffering.

It was concluded that it was obvious the animal was not fit for transport, and that by transporting the animal Mr. McNiece caused further unnecessary suffering.

Last month

Last month, another Armagh man was convicted of transporting a cow also not fit for journey.

On Monday, February 7, 52-year-old Brian Cullen was ordered to pay a fine of £500 plus a £15 levy at Newry Magistrates Court after an animal he had transported was found to be emaciated, with a swollen lower right leg.

The severe nature of the swelling and the poor body condition of the animal showed the condition had been long-standing.