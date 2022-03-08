The latest list of tax defaulters published by Revenue includes 10 individuals whose listed occupation is ‘farmer’.

The tax defaulters list in divided into two sections: the first part contains defaulters who were imposed a fine by a court; while the second part contains defaulters who came to a settlement with Revenue.

The 10 farmers are split five and five across the two lists. The publication pertains to the period October 1 to December 31, 2021.

The largest figures at play are in the second part of the list. In this list, settlements are only published if the settlement amount is equal to or greater than €35,000; and the total amount of fines or penalties is not greater than 15% of the settlement amount.

Here, the largest sum involved was a settlement (including tax, interest and penalties) in the amount of €229,072.34, paid by a farmer and coach hire operator in Co. Cork.

The second highest figure on this list was a settlement of €83,965, paid by a farmer in Co Kildare.

A farmer in Co. Kilkenny paid a settlement of €49,676, while a farmer and company director in Co. Galway paid a settlement of €45,168.98.

Finally on this list, a farmer and machinery supplier paid a settlement of €40,008.82.

On the list of court-imposed fines, three of the five farmers involved were reprimanded for failing to lodge income tax returns.

A farmer in county Dublin was fined €2,500, while a farmer in Co. Mayo received a fine of €1,250. The third farmer to miss income tax returns (who is also an agri-contractor, from Co. Cork) has the corresponding fine listed at nil (i.e. zero).

The two remaining farmers on this list were cited for misuse of marked mineral oil.

The first, whose occupation is also listed as ‘construction’ and is based in Co. Roscommon, was fined €2,500.

The second farmer, from Co. Mayo, was fined the same amount.

Finally, aside from those in the farming sector, this list also mentions a ‘milk vendor’ in Tallaght, Co. Dublin, who was fined €1,250.