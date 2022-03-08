The Mica Action Group (MAG), which has been to the fore in campaigning for a redress scheme for people whose houses are impacted by defective concrete blocks, is renewing a call for farmers to get in touch.

The group is seeking to ascertain if European Union (EU) funds were used to construct agricultural buildings/sheds/storage facilities that have, subsequently, been affected by mica.

If this is found to be the case, it could be grounds for an EU audit to take place.

Chair of the MAG, Eamonn Jackson, told Agriland that any farmer can get in touch and provide information anonymously if they feel unsure, or fearful, about what is being asked of them.

The focus of the MAG’s campaign has been – rightly so – to fight for a 100% redress scheme that is fit for purpose for the approximately 20,000 homeowners living in the northwest.

Farms, along with businesses and public buildings, have been excluded from such redress.

But these cohorts need help too, said Jackson.

Mica and farmer numbers

While there are known examples of farmers’ agricultural buildings falling foul to mica, the exact number of farmers impacted in the northwest areas of Donegal and Mayo – or, indeed, elsewhere in the country – is unknown.

MAG believes that there could be several hundred.

One such farmer from Co. Louth has been in touch recently regarding defective blocks in his farm buildings. This farmer’s geographical location could be telling, according to Jackson.

“There is no mention of Co. Louth in all of this [mica-redress areas]. But his home has it, his agricultural buildings have it, the walls around the estate have it,” he said.

“A figure of 20,000 homes [in the northwest] has been given for this, but I think that doesn’t even touch it.”

Jackson believes there are two reasons why more farmers are reluctant to get in touch if they have mica-affected buildings.

“Firstly, I think farmers are being generous because they believe that home owners should come first, and that is very honourable.

“But they also need help as well and this is their time to get help.”

The second reason attributed to farmers’ reluctance to come forward is that they may be fearful that their EU funding through the Common Agricultural Policy, for example, may be impacted. This is not the case, Jackson said.

To reassure farmers that there will be no consequences for them in making contact, he said, it can be a “fully confidential process”.

“We just need examples and photos to send to Europe in the first instance. We just need the auditors to ask questions of the government, they won’t be asking questions of farmers.

International symposium

The group has confirmed that it is organising an international symposium on defective blocks in June 2022 that will attract concrete and geology experts and members of the European Parliament.

“And if those EU funds were spent without due diligence by the government, and the government had been aware of this problem, then the EU auditors need to find out how did this happen? How could we waste EU money? Who is responsible for that waste?” MEP Billy Kelleher

Member of the European Parliament for Ireland South, Billy Kelleher, said that if farmers are impacted by mica, they should come forward.

He said if grant aid was made available for the construction of a shed, farm building, slurry-storage facilities, or silage-storing facilities, and these were impacted by mica, that would be a concern.

In relation to farmers’ concerns about coming forward, he said:

“If farmers bought products in good faith from registered suppliers to qualify for a grant, in terms of construction, it would be very hard to point the finger at the farmer due to the fact that they bought the product in good faith.

“So you would like to think there would be a fair and independent assessment and that the good faith of the farmer wouldn’t be called into question.”

At the end of November 2021, a delegation from MAG travelled to Brussels to give a presentation to the Committee on Petitions about the mica crisis in Ireland.

“Ultimately, what happened through our discussions with the MEPs is, we have succeeded in getting funding and permission to do an international symposium on defective blocks.

“That symposium will take place in June 2022 in the northwest, somewhere between Donegal and Mayo. It is going to bring geologists and cement experts from around the world, as well as a plethora of MEPs from Brussels. It will bring Europe’s journalists along too,” he said.

Everyone impacted by mica, or other substances that cause defective concrete blocks are encouraged to attend.

The MAG’s story was forwarded to a products committee in the EU, Jackson said, opening up the possibility that it could come to the attention of the European Commission.

If this happens, the Irish government could come under the spotlight from Europe, it is understood.

If you have been impacted by mica, please contacyt Eamonn Jackson: 086 0444 044