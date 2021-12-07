A milking machinery company in Co. Waterford is among those listed in the latest List of Tax Defaulters from Revenue in respect of the period July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

The list is published in two parts:

Part 1: Persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence;

Persons in whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence; Part 2: Persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

William Scanlon Dairy Services Ltd. with an address at Ballyhane, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford is on the latest list from Revenue published today (Tuesday, December 7).

The company must pay tax, interest and penalties totalling €40,277.54 as part of a Revenue Audit Case for under-declaration of VAT.

Also on the list is seafood processor, Keohane Seafood Unlimited Company based at Kinsale Road Industrial Park, Co. Cork.

It faces a bill of €227,742 arising from a Revenue Audit Case, for under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

Advertisement

Payments to Revenue

In relation to Part 2 of the list, settlements are published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour.

Revenue said that 15 cases were published today in Part 2 of the list and €2.8 million is the total settlement amount in these cases; nine cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which one exceeded €1 million.

In all cases, settlement was either fully paid or arrangements to fully pay were in place as at September 30, 2021.

Smaller amounts on List of Tax Defaulters

Subject to certain criteria, in settlement cases where there is no agreement to a penalty, or a person fails to pay an agreed penalty, the court determines the penalty.

Details are published when the court determined penalty exceeds 15% of the total tax and the total of the tax, interest and penalty is more than €35,000 and a qualifying disclosure has not been made.

Farmers, hauliers and food processors are among the names listed under Part 1 of the List of Tax Defaulters, which includes smaller sums of between €1,000 and €5,000.