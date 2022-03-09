The Irish social enterprise co-operative, FRS Network has donated €20,000 to support the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

The donation was made via the Irish Red Cross which is providing food and hygiene supplies to affected families, while supporting health facilities and repairing vital infrastructure.

FRS Network said the donation was made in light of the unfolding humanitarian crisis and in the name of many Ukrainians who have worked with the organisation over the years.

Several Ukrainian FRS Network team members, who are working with Herdwatch, are based in the country, according to the co-operative.

Group CEO of FRS Network, Colin Donnery said what is happening in Ukraine is “devastating”. He added:

“We are already seeing that first hand in FRS with several of our colleagues and friends being based in Ukraine, and others having come to Ireland from that part of the world.”

The panel for farm relief support at FRS Network includes a number of workers who originally came from Ukraine, while FRS Recruitment placed several Ukrainian candidates into employment.

The Irish co-operative is active nationwide and incorporates a range of business units including, among others, FRS Farm Relief, FRS Fencing, FRS Recruitment, FRS Training and Herdwatch.

“We will be working with our teams across the country and in Ukraine to see what other help we can provide as this crisis continues – while hoping a peaceful and immediate resolution is found,” Donnery stated.

Chair of the Irish Red Cross, Pat Carey welcomed the donation from FRS Network.

“We have been greatly humbled by the level of generosity shown by the Irish people since the outset of this crisis,” he said.

“All of the donations are helping us to support the delivery of essentials to families and individuals who are facing massive upheaval, fear and loss on a daily basis – as the conflict escalates, the human impact will intensify,” Carey added.