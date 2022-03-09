An Irish MEP has said that more flexibility will be needed under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to offset the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yesterday (Tuesday, March 8), it was announced that the European Union will use CAP funding to double biomethane production by 2030.

The move is part of the European Commission’s plan to make the bloc independent of Russian fossil fuel energy.

EU member states will be asked to channel funding through their CAP Strategic Plans into biomethane production produced from biomass sources, including agricultural wastes and residues in particular.

Irish MEP Colm Markey welcomed the emergency plan to reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two thirds before the end of the year and tackle increasing energy prices.

The Fine Gael representative said that ‘REPowerEU’ would also “speed up” the development of renewable energy.

“Currently, the EU is paying Russia €660 million per day for gas. It simply cannot continue but cutting the supply is a risky option, as it would severely damage the EU economy.

“Cutting Russia out of the picture is a better way forward and this plan does that by switching to alternative supplies, ramping up reserves and expanding clean energy faster,” Markey stated.

The Midlands-North-West MEP outlined that the plan to increase biomethane production may provide opportunities for Irish farmers.

“Energy security and food security are intrinsically linked but more options should be put on the table in terms of flexibility around the Common Agricultural Policy such as allowing EU countries to grow more crops to replace the shortfalls from production in Ukraine and Russia,” Markey concluded.