Once-a-day (OAD) feeding for calves can greatly reduce the labour required during the rearing period on farms.

In fact, research from Teagasc has shown that with it, labour requirement is reduced by up to 36%. This extra free time can allow farmers to tend to other jobs that need to be completed.

The OAD feeding of calves has also been shown to enhance early rumen development, due to increased amounts of concentrates and straw/hay consumed by the calf.

The rearing of calves on a OAD programme has no impact on calf performance at weaning.

OAD feeding

Calves moved to OAD programmes should be offered ad-lib access to concentrates, fresh hay and clean water.

Water is essential for calves as they are born without a functioning rumen, which is developed by the fermentation of grain and water.

The milk replacer, concentrates and hay or straw being feed should be of high quality. This should result in maximum performance being achieved by your calves.

Moving calves to OAD feeding does not mean that your work with them is done; calves need to be continuously monitored to ensure that they are drinking their full allocation.

Although you are only giving calves milk OAD, it is important that you check calves at least twice a day.

It is advised that you feed calves milk in the morning and concentrates in the evening. This allows you to check the calves twice-a-day and monitor which calves are eating and drinking.

Before you switch calves to a OAD regiment there are several factors that should be considered.

OAD feeding should only be done on calves that are 28 days of age, or older. A calf under than this will be unable to consume the levels of milk required.

Only calves that are healthy should be moved to OAD feeding, meaning calves that are showing any signs of illness should not be.